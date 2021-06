Whisky is dark art, an alchemy that relies on innumerable variables: from the mash, to the barrel, all the way down to the glass that you drink from. It all matters. If you aren’t a whisky enthusiast, you could be forgiven for thinking that whisky glasses don't matter. They are the spirit-based cousin of the mythical instagram filters that are beer goggles.But they are an important part of enjoying your tipple, and can also become a showpiece for impressing your guests at the end of the meal. We’ve rounded up the best beakers, whether you’re looking for form or function,...