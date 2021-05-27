Running For It

How to Run Faster: A Running Coach’s Guide by Matt Hartsky, CSCS, PES, CPT. I was curious to see what a quick google search would retrieve for the phrase, “How to Run Faster?” To my surprise, almost every article from the results included lists of “tricks” or at best, tips that you could do right before, during, and immediately after your runs like warm-up, hydrate, keep it fun, run with friends, start slow, fuel up, check your posture, focus on breathing, set small goals, take care of your feet, cool-down and focus on recovery. Unfortunately, while all practical, most of these involve ideas runners can employ to be more comfortable during their runs, instead of ways to build themselves up so they can run faster by becoming stronger and more efficient at running.