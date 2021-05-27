Cancel
DESIGN NEWS – JUNE 2021

By Giannina Bedford
Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to SCAD Atlanta’s 2020 Valedictorian, Jessica Ma (B.F.A. Interior Design, 2020), who was recently recognized by the International Design Awards as Emerging Interior Designer of the Year. Her project submission, “The Independent Living Inc.,” showcased a space designed to aid training for Autism Spectrum Disorder individuals to learn and practice independent living. It also received a Gold First Place award for Interior Design. The 15th annual IDA Awards, which celebrate visionaries of design from around the world, included 124 overall wins for SCAD students and recent alumni, the most in the college’s history.

Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Top 85 Design Trends in June

Showcased in the June 2021 design ideas, alternative materials and manufacturing are on the rise. As consumer demands for sustainable and eco-conscious products persist in correlation with the planet's growing climate change crisis, companies respond with innovations that range from recycled ocean plastic mattresses to flat-packed origami-inspired lamps. The Harmony...
Recipessimplybuckhead.com

FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2021

Slated to open this summer in Buckhead, the dual concept from Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza brings a 6,500-squarefoot speakeasy, a private event space called Mafia Kitchen and a 5,500-square-foot Neapolitan eatery offering fresh pasta, specialty pizzas and a full bar with Italian wines. With an eye toward keeping patrons safe, the spaces feature soaring ceilings, 10 direct air purifiers, three Aaon Direct Outdoor Air Systems that clean the air approximately every two minutes and the airborne particulate eliminating Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology. redphonebooth.com; amalfipizzaatl.com.
DesignDesign Week

Design events to check out in June

Designers and fans can enjoy a mix of virtual and in person events this month, from a month-long festival dedicated to type, to a course in becoming a better mentor. This will be the second high profile exhibition the Design Museum has launched since reopening post-lockdown (we covered the first, Sneakers Unboxed, last month). Charlotte Perriand: The Modern Life is a retrospective on the French interior designer, whose modernist work was pioneering in the 20th century.
Atlanta, GAsimplybuckhead.com

NEWS CLIPS – JUNE 2021

Greg Mabry assumes the role of General Manager at Bentley Atlanta, where he’s been an integral part of operations for the past 14 years. In his new position at the luxury car dealership, he’ll be hiring and training staff, developing merchandising strategies and creating effective marketing programs. “This promotion is an achievement that I’m proud of because it gives me the opportunity to elevate the brand within the Atlanta community, bring freshness to the store culture and set new business performance records,” says Mabry, who enjoys connecting with Bentley owners. “They are unique individuals with fascinating stories. I take pleasure in helping them treat themselves to the Bentley experience.” bentleyatlanta.com.
Atlanta, NYbuffalonynews.net

Portman Architects Celebrates New Design Leadership

David Schweim and Andrew DaCosta Ascend as Lead Senior Design Architects in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Portman Architects is pleased to announce the ascension respectively of David Schweim, AIA and Andrew DaCosta, AIA as new design leaders at the Atlanta based firm. Each is well positioned to take the residential and hospitality specialization that Portman Architects is known for in the built environment to the next level, both nationally and globally.
Collegeskartemquin.com

News for June 2021

Kartemquin Films is excited to announce the first donation shipment of its archival collections to Washington University Libraries Film & Media Archive (WUFMA). In the words of Tim Horsburgh, “the KTQ archives go to college” just in (continued …)
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Top 55 Architecture Trends in June

From Modular Boutique Hotels to Triple A-Frame Cottages, these June 2021 architecture designs break the traditional building boundaries with cutting-edge technology and creative features. Modular building quickly becomes of interest to architectural firms, as consumer demands lean more towards sustainable housing alternatives. One noteworthy example is the sustainably built Moxy...
DesignThe Guardian

May design news: skateboards, stations and sculpture

Building for the future should be the aim of all good design. This month’s news stories have some great examples of architects and creatives trying to do just this. Charitable education initiative Skateistan is building safe places for children to learn and have fun in Afghanistan, South Africa and Thailand in the hope of reaching some of the world’s most vulnerable children. Meanwhile, creatives from six continents are exhibiting designs offering solutions to the challenges of our times at the London Design Biennale. Very different projects, both with the aim of making the world better.
Relationship Advicegreatbritishlife.co.uk

Designing your dream home: 5 things to consider

Appointing an architect to design your dream home may seem overwhelming to many people. But with over 10 years’ experience of delivering beautiful bespoke homes, Cheltenham-based architects coombes everitt are here to share their experience and highlight things to consider when creating your dream property. 1. Find the ideal plot.
Jobsnachicago.com

Business Design Lab June Session Now Enrolling

Author, coach and successful entrepreneur Karyn Pettigrew is the founder of the Business Design Lab for Women, which guides women to their extraordinary lives by designing and operating businesses from a position of mind/body/spirit alignment. Her methodology is based on years of building and refining her unique approach. Pettigrew comments,...
Minoritiesshorelinewa.gov

News for Neighborhoods - June 2021

NEWS FOR NEIGHBORHOODS – June 2021. June will be a month of celebrations in Shoreline. Every June, the City of Shoreline celebrates our LGBTQIA community by raising a Pride flag at City Hall. This year, local “yarn bombers” have created fiber rainbows on trees to spread the celebration throughout the Park at Town Center and in various spots throughout the city. Keep your eyes open and watch for surprise rainbows across Shoreline.
Elon, NCELON University

Elon By Design to host 2021 Design Forge June 3-4

This year’s Design Forge is hosting a diverse group of design thinking educators, practitioners, and thought leaders. More than 20 teams from across higher education will be in attendance, including Tulane University and Brown University. This event also welcomes members of the Elon faculty, staff, and students alongside the African American Cultural Arts & History Center, the Mayco Bigelow Center, and Alamance County’s Health Equity Collective.
Lifestylebusinessofhome.com

June’s can’t-miss design events

Summer is almost here, and a slew of design events are just around the corner. As you begin venturing out into the world again, check out some of the industry’s best destinations for June—or kick back with a laptop and make your visit virtual. London Design Biennale. London | June...
World983thecoast.com

Music News – Thursday, June 3

Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica Ball just got bounced again — clear into next year. The stadium tour was initially scheduled for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled until this summer due to the pandemic. But on Wednesday, Gaga issued a statement delaying the Ball yet again, saying, “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Nonprofit News: June Edition

Despite the cancelation of the 2020 festival, the Hillcrest Merchants Association and HarvestFest executive committee voted unanimously to continue supporting The Allen School with a $5,000 donation to further the school's work preparing special-needs kids and their parents for kindergarten. "Ultimately, HarvestFest is about giving back to our neighborhood," says...
Designarchitizer.com

Piyandeling Artisan Workshop // Realrich Architecture Workshop – RAW Architecture

Piyandeling is located in a remote area of Mekarwangi Village, Bandung. This project is a sanctuary space that exercises the design based on the tectonic grammar that was elaborated from Guha Bambu and Alfa Omega School, it forms an adaptation of traditional and more industrial approaches mixing traditional joineries and glued joinery of bamboo.
Christozilliondesigns.com

Designing Pattern Logos: A Checklist For Newbie Logo Designers

What is so mesmerizing about patterns? The repetition of design elements surely catches the eye! It has a psychedelic, almost trance-like effect on the looker. Designing pattern logos for brands can give them unique personalities. And if that is what the client brief allows you to create, then here is a checklist I have put together for all the things newbie logo designers need to make the perfect logo design into an attractive pattern.
EconomyGardenista

Gardenista’s Commitment to Accessibility

Gardenista, part of Remodelista, LLC, is committed to making our website’s content accessible and user friendly to everyone. If you are having difficulty viewing or navigating the content on this website, or notice any content, feature, or functionality that you believe is not fully accessible to people with disabilities, please call our Customer Service team at +1 508-203-1588 or email our team at [email protected] with “Disabled Access” in the subject line and provide a description of the specific feature you feel is not fully accessible or a suggestion for improvement. We take your feedback seriously and will consider it as we evaluate ways to accommodate all of our customers and our overall accessibility policies. Additionally, while we do not control such vendors, we strongly encourage vendors of third-party digital content to provide content that is accessible and user friendly.
Home & Gardenfoxroach.com

3 Theresa Drive

Beautifully Remodeled 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Colonial with Gorgeous Florida Room! Open Living Rm/Dining Rm w/ Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Crown Molding, & Slider to Rear Patio. Eat-in Kitchen Boasts Custom Cabinetry w/Granite Counters; Rec Lighting; Wood Floor; Full Stainless Steel Appliance Package; Breakfast Bar; & Ceramic Tile Backsplash. Entertainment size Family Rm features Tile floor; Rec. Lighting & French Door to Florida Rm. The Four Season Florida Rm adds additional Living space w/Tile Floor, Vaulted Ceiling; Skylights; Rec Lighting; Walls of Windows & Access to Rear Yard Patios. Master Bedroom w/ensuite bath offers walk-in closet plus double closet. Three spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level. First Floor Bedroom is perfect office or Au Pair Rm. Remodeled Baths. Partial Basement Offers endless possibilities. 2nd Floor Laundry Area. Andersen Windows. Fully Fenced Private Rear Yard. Conveniently located to shopping, transportation, and top-rated Holmdel Schools. Welcome Home!
Retailthe-saleroom.com

Auction calendar

