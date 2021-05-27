DESIGN NEWS – JUNE 2021
Congratulations to SCAD Atlanta’s 2020 Valedictorian, Jessica Ma (B.F.A. Interior Design, 2020), who was recently recognized by the International Design Awards as Emerging Interior Designer of the Year. Her project submission, “The Independent Living Inc.,” showcased a space designed to aid training for Autism Spectrum Disorder individuals to learn and practice independent living. It also received a Gold First Place award for Interior Design. The 15th annual IDA Awards, which celebrate visionaries of design from around the world, included 124 overall wins for SCAD students and recent alumni, the most in the college’s history.simplybuckhead.com