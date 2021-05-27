Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Best Bets: Churchill and Santa Anita Saturday Plays

By Monique Vág
americasbestracing.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Best Racing and handicapper (and avid gambler) Monique Vág team up to provide horseplayers with their best bets of the weekend. Vág will identify her top picks as well as at least one longshot play of the weekend, a nice opportunity to swing for the fences on a win bet or to take a shot with a show bet. She also will occasionally look for strong exacta plays for the weekend or try to spot a nice opportunity for other wagers.

www.americasbestracing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Tvg 6 Nineties Country#North American#Blinkers#Best Bet Churchill Downs#Tvg Saturday#Tvg Sunday#Tvg Friday#Tvg Monday#Trainer Brad Cox#Races#Avid Gambler#Turf#Horseplayers#Monique V G Team#Television#Fs2#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsFrankfort Times

Santa Anita Park Entries, Friday May 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Endless Thirst , 122T. Bazex-x-xEdwin Alvarez12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park-4-Add

4th_$22,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 2:46. Time 1:40.34. Fast. Scratched_Dynamite Queen. Also Ran_See You At the Top, Moreavino. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.80. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $4.75. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-4-2) paid $16.06. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $26.25. Consolation Double (6-6) paid $6.00. Daily Double (6-1) paid $72.60. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $24.70.
NFLwagertalk.com

Santa Anita Park Race Report 05/31/2021

Get all of our selections as well as any Best Bets, Longshots/Best Values, Pick 4 & Pick 5 Play of the day as part of our daily package by clicking on the ADD TO CART link to the right!. SIG's PRIMETIME NFL PLAYS WENT 19-5 (79%) in 2019, 12-5-1 (66%)...
SportsRiverside Press Enterprise

Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday May 28

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Friday May 27 for horse racing at Santa Anita. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
Animalsmynewsla.com

Gelding Euthanized at Santa Anita After Fracturing Ankle

A 4-year-old gelding was euthanized after fracturing his right front ankle in a race at Santa Anita Park, the track announced. Agamemnon was triaged on the turf course by track veterinarians and a diagnostic examination determined that it was an unrecoverable injury, according to Santa Anita. In Monday’s third race,...
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Big day at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look forward to three Grade 1s at Santa Anita. Let’s do a quick catch-up on our local horses scheduled to run in the Belmont Stakes. The information was gathered by the NYRA communications team.
SportsLos Angeles Daily News

Stakes are high at Santa Anita for Memorial Day weekend

A field of seven was entered Friday for the 83rd running of the historic Hollywood Gold Cup, the centerpiece of this holiday weekend’s stakes brigade at Santa Anita that begins Saturday with three graded stakes. The Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship and Express Train, conditioned by John Shirreffs, headline the $300,000...
Sportstwinspires.com

Santa Anita: How to bet the 2021 Shoemaker Mile

The first of three Grade 1 races taking place on Memorial Day at Santa Anita is the $300,000 Shoemaker Mile (G1), a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). Half a dozen horses are expected to start in the one-mile turf test, with morning line...
Sportstwinspires.com

Santa Anita: How to bet the 2021 Gamely Stakes

Handicapping the $300,000 Gamely S. (G1) on Memorial Day at Santa Anita boils down to one key question—can the favorite handle the distance?. Nine fillies and mares have been entered in the 1 1/8-mile turf test, all of them proven graded stakes winners. Many bettors will side with #2 Charmaine’s Mia (8-5), who enters in ultra-hot form for Santa Anita’s leading trainer (Phil D’Amato) and jockey (Flavien Prat). But victory isn’t guaranteed for the daughter of The Factor.
SportsSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Santa Anita: Award Winner upsets Charles Whittingham favorites

On paper, Saturday’s $200,000 Grade II Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita looked like a two-horse race between overwhelming favorite United and Red King, the 3-1 second choice. But they don’t run horse races on paper. When the 1 1/4-mile turf marathon was over, Award Winner, a 6-1 shot in...
AnimalsSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Santa Anita: Crazy Beautiful, Mike Smith win Summertime Oaks

Trainer Kenny McPeek keeps sending his talented fillies west to Santa Anita, and they keep responding with winning efforts. McPeek has shipped 2020 3-year-old filly champion Swiss Skydiver twice to Santa Anita, winning last spring’s Santa Anita Oaks and this year’s Beholder Mile with the talented daughter of Daredevil. He...
Sportstwinspires.com

Santa Anita: How to bet the 2021 Hollywood Gold Cup

Santa Anita is celebrating Memorial Day with a high-class afternoon of horse racing. Three Grade 1 stakes are on the agenda, including the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G1). The Hollywood Gold Cup is the second of the “big three” 1 1/4-mile dirt races contested in California each season; the others are the Santa Anita H. (G1) and the Pacific Classic (G1). Seven horses have turned out to contest the 2021 Hollywood Gold Cup, and a competitive event appears to be on tap.
SportsOCRegister

Santa Anita: Venetian Harbor dominates Monrovia Stakes

Venetian Harbor served notice Saturday at Santa Anita that her disappointing showing in last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Keeneland was just a blip on the radar screen. The 4-year-old Munnings filly went into the Breeders’ Cup having finished no worse than second in seven career starts,...
SportsBetfair

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Belmont Park on Saturday

OR: - Last year she won the Oaks in great style, and a repeat of that effort would be good enough to take this. The obvious danger is Swiss Skydiver, who beat Authentic in the Preakness last October. BSP is recommended. Essential Quality for Belmont Stakes glory. Essential Quality is...
AnimalsTribune-Star

Editorial: Thoroughbred racing takes an ugly turn

Majestic animals. Raw power. Stunning speed. Amazing grace. Thoroughbred racing is a beautiful, awe-inspiring sport. Take it from anyone who has ever stood along the rail in the homestretch clutching a wager stub as a dozen 1,200-pound creatures thunder past in a symphony of hoof beats. The sinewy perfection of...
Hobbiestelegraphherald.com

A look ahead

It was a difficult weekend, as we held services for my father-in-law, Ray Kleinow. So, let’s keep it simple – check out the carryovers and upcoming stakes races. BGR Trail Boss, Boeckenstedt Kennel, 31.78. NOTE. Sam Houston ends its meet Saturday. STAKES. Greyhounds. Southland: Saturday: Razorback Classic first round. Thoroughbreds.
Sportstwinspires.com

Essential Quality reasserts divisional leadership in historic Belmont Stakes

When champion Essential Quality prevailed over brave frontrunner Hot Rod Charlie in the Belmont S. (G1), he delivered a historic victory. The first Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner to capture the Belmont, Essential Quality became the fourth Belmont winner sired by Tapit, which elevated the stallion alongside legendary 19th-century sire Lexington for the all-time record. Moreover, the homebred scored a first U.S. classic victory for Godolphin, several hours after the global powerhouse won its second Epsom Derby (G1) with Adayar.