FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2021
Slated to open this summer in Buckhead, the dual concept from Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza brings a 6,500-squarefoot speakeasy, a private event space called Mafia Kitchen and a 5,500-square-foot Neapolitan eatery offering fresh pasta, specialty pizzas and a full bar with Italian wines. With an eye toward keeping patrons safe, the spaces feature soaring ceilings, 10 direct air purifiers, three Aaon Direct Outdoor Air Systems that clean the air approximately every two minutes and the airborne particulate eliminating Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology. redphonebooth.com; amalfipizzaatl.com.simplybuckhead.com