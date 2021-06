Kentucky is known for its beautiful bodies of water, and Cumberland River really is at the top of the list. If you’re looking for a unique way to enjoy this resplendent river, we have a delightful day trip in Kentucky that allows you to do just that. In Whitley City, there’s an old-school dairy bar that serves up some of the very best milkshakes in the Bluegrass State. Grab a milkshake and then head to Buzzard Rock, where you’ll enjoy some truly spectacular views of the Cumberland River — all while sipping on a creamy, dreamy shake.