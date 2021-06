Tequila is growing in popularity across the U.S. In fact, it's the fastest growing spirit category in the country (via Forbes), but previously we've mostly enjoyed blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila domestically. Now enter a new kind of tequila, or perhaps we should say a poorly kept secret drink from Mexico, cristalino (via Liquor.com). Cristalino is usually considered an añejo or extra añejo (for tequila newbies that means aged at least one to three years minimum, per Delish). It is filtered until clear, usually using activated charcoal to produce a colorless product that is also enhanced in flavor. Distillers can create the product from blanco or reposado as well.