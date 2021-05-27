The Food Rescuer

There’s likely no better expert on the food and the culinary practices of African Americans than Dr. Jessica B. Harris, and millions of people are going to find out a lot about the same when they sit down to watch the new Netflix docuseries based on her book, “High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America.” It arrives on May 26, just in time for Memorial Day weekend binge watching, and it is a must-see documentary of the African American journey from Benin in West Africa to Charleston, S.C., to Monticello, to New York City and beyond. Along the way you’ll learn more about the history of slavery and its connection to the foods most Americans consider their own than you ever learned from a history book. And you’ll be surprised by much of it.