The Food Rescuer

By Mickey Goodman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began in 2004 as a small social action project operated by congregants at Temple Sinai in Dunwoody has become a major food rescuer. During 2020, Second Helpings Atlanta diverted more than 1.9 million pounds of surplus food from landfills and delivered almost 1.6 million meals from area restaurants to agencies.

