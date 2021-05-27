Creating Leaders

The Concord Free Public Library will host a free Zoom presentation for juniors and their parents to help with college applications and college essays on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 pm. Learn more about the college application process including current admissions trends, strategies for applying, writing the personal statement essay and supplemental essays, teacher recommendations, suggestions for how juniors can use their time productively this summer and how students can position themselves to increase their chances for admission. This is not an essay writing “boot camp” but rather a detailed and strategic overview of what students should focus on to make their college applications compelling. The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC.