Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Creating Leaders

By Mickey Goodman
simplybuckhead.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C5 Georgia Youth Foundation recently received a $225,000 Chickfil- A True Inspiration Award to expand the five-year leadership program that serves under-resourced middle and high school youth. “In addition to being able to expand to the Westside, it helps support C5 Georgia alumni in college and careers,” Executive Director Jackie Cannizzo says.

simplybuckhead.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Leadership Development#Community Development#Youth Development#School Leadership#Social Development#Georgia Youth Foundation#Westside#Path Academy#Emory#Critical Thinking Skills#Community Service#Students#Social Awareness#Partner Schools#Changing Lives#Careers#Post Secondary Schools#Georgia Alumni#Under Resourced Middle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Concord, MAactionunlimited.com

Creating a Compelling College Application

The Concord Free Public Library will host a free Zoom presentation for juniors and their parents to help with college applications and college essays on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 pm. Learn more about the college application process including current admissions trends, strategies for applying, writing the personal statement essay and supplemental essays, teacher recommendations, suggestions for how juniors can use their time productively this summer and how students can position themselves to increase their chances for admission. This is not an essay writing “boot camp” but rather a detailed and strategic overview of what students should focus on to make their college applications compelling. The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC.
La Crosse, WIuwlax.edu

Creating classroom connections

Lisa Giddings wins 2021 Eagle Teaching Excellence Award. During the 2020-21 academic year, UWL faculty were challenged like never before. From developing online courses to supporting students to dealing with the emotional weight of the pandemic, instructors in every department rose to the occasion. This year, UWL’s Provost Office received hundreds of nominations from students hoping to recognize their favorite instructors.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Breland: Creating a better normal

When San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo convened the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was honored to have been invited to participate. While the challenge was daunting, the work that the roundtable was charged with was vital to our region’s ability to weather the worst impacts of the... The post Breland: Creating a better normal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

New partnership to bridge the COVID-19 educational gap

One of the myriad ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic created tremendous challenges was for students abruptly being forced to switch from in-person to online learning. Grades have suffered, along with the mental and emotional well-being of students and their families. To help address those needs, two organizations have partnered to support students.
Real Estatebusinessnewswales.com

Creating Communities

People are now talking as much about their communities as their homes – and Jane Carpenter, Planning Director for Redrow in Wales, couldn’t be happier. “The past year or so has seen the community conversation go mainstream. “No longer the preserve of the politicians, policymakers, property, housing and technical professionals...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

VISD hosts professional learning communities

Victoria school district hosted a Professional Learning Communities at Work Live Institute, June 2-4. The institute streamed in real-time from the Victoria College Emerging Technology Center. It featured leading education experts with firsthand experience using the Professional Learning Communities at Work process to transform teaching and learning, according to a news release from the school district.
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

Create art.craft.design

For the past 5 years, Create art.craft.design has been a showcase for artists from the crème de la crème of American Craft. Patti and Dave Hegland, Carla Massoni, Faith Wilson, Marilee Schumann, Bob Ortiz and Rob Glebe formed a partnership and built one of the most beautiful gallery/retail spaces in Chestertown, if not the whole East Coast. Though Bob Ortiz and Rob Glebe left the partnership they continued to contribute to the success of our endeavor.
Educationviolinist.com

Trial lessons with multiple teachers from same school

My son is finishing up sophomore year and we recently had a discussion with his teacher about starting to think about who he wants trial lessons with as he begins the college admission process. She said one thing to me that both surprised me but also made sense -- that...
Bellaire, OHTimes-Leader

Creating a vision

BELLAIRE — Bellaire area residents want more retail and cleanliness, along with additional safety and security, according to results of a recent survey regarding the future redevelopment of their village and its downtown. The online survey was conducted by the Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County/Department of Development. Crystal Lorimor,...
CollegesAlbany Herald

The impact of COVID-19 on higher education

In spring of this year, the impact of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic still seemed like an extended spring break and a temporary switch to remote learning to get through the waning weeks of the school year. It soon became clear, though, that getting back to “normal” wouldn’t be happening any time soon and the short-term embrace of technology for remote learning needed to be replaced with a focus on intentionally designed online learning for the long haul.
Castalia, OHSandusky Register

Creating cooperation in Castalia

In May of 2020, for primarily economic reasons, the Castalia village council voted to discontinue the operation of the Castalia Police Department and to contract with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for primary, 24/7/365 law enforcement service within the village. Prior to the effective date of the contract, the sheriff’s...
EducationLaredo Morning Times

TAMIU campus organizations grow, progress under all-female leadership

A recently published article by UN Women, a United Nations entity that dedicates itself to gender equality and female empowerment, noted the global increase of women in positions of leadership. According to UN Women, these claimed spaces by female leaders include a record-breaking number of female CEOs among Fortune 500...
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Landowner Club created

Land is an expensive and important investment that is often handed down through generations. As such, it should be cared for and maintained to remain profitable for future generations. Whether it is a change in regulations or a loss of knowledge with the loss of a generation, it can be difficult for landowners to stay on top of everything.
Kidsbklynlibrary.org

Virtual Kids Create

Spend a quick and crafty half hour with the Macon children's librarians drawing, coloring, cutting, tying, or some combination of those. This will be broadcast from the Macon Library Facebook Page.
EducationTullahoma News

State Education Department launches STE(A)M resource hub

This week, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) announced the launch of the Summer STE(A)M Resource Hub, which begins June 7 and will provide weekly challenges and activities for teachers and families to explore various college, career and technical education (CCTE) pathways with their students throughout the summer.
Educationtcea.org

Why the Elementary Technology Conference Is So Special

This summer’s most exciting elementary learning event is just around the corner. The 2021 TCEA Elementary Technology Conference is online beginning June 13. We’re bringing fun summertime vibes and plenty of useful, research-backed ideas to help advance teaching and inspire young learners when you get back into the classroom. Here’s...
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Students create Tiger mural

A group of art students completed a mural of a tiger as one of their big projects this year at Morgan City Junior High School. Pictured from left are young artists Fernando Magana Perez, Silas Hastings, Sophia Hastings, Ja'Layiah Smith, Aimi Lam, and art teacher April Leonard.
Charitieshottytoddy.com

Donate School Supplies to Lyceum Locker to Help Ole Miss Students

Students who are unable to afford basic school supplies now have help. You can help, too. Lyceum Locker, a closet of donated supplies, serves Ole Miss students who face barriers to success because they lack school supplies needed for their courses. Donations of pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, folders, highlighters, loose paper, calculators and Scantron forms are needed. Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be made here.