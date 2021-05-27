Rick Roberts: “When It Comes To Privilege, The One Color That Matters Is Green!”
That's what Paris Dennard, the RNC National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs, thinks about "wokeness". What is being woke? It's what liberals call being "awake" to the racism and other injustices minorities face. But the Left has taken it so far that even some Democrats think they'll face backlash at the ballot box. And Paris says make no mistake about it: wokeness is real and it's intentional. But privilege isn't about color, it's about access, and people of all colors, yes, even Black people, have privilege!