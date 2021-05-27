Rick Roberts: “When It Comes To Privilege, The One Color That Matters Is Green!”

When we talk about cancel culture, as we all too frequently do in the Year of Our Lord 2021, there are typically two schools of thought: The first, which is frequently espoused by the smarmy, right-wing Ben Shapiro types, is that cancel culture is an uncontrollable beast that must be vanquished, a consequence of power-hungry, White Claw-and-avocado-toast-fueled, Wesleyan-educated, cement milkshake-wielding lefties running amok on social media without any thought to the lives they destroy in their wake. The second is that “cancel culture” as we think of it doesn’t exist so much as social media has brought about a much-needed reckoning for people who harbor harmful and outdated beliefs, and those bringing public figures’ transgressions to our attention are issuing a well-intentioned and urgent need for accountability.