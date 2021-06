There’s a rainbow of life blossoming just beneath our ocean’s surface. From the vibrant reefs of the South Pacific to the dazzling shells nestled on Florida’s beaches, you don’t have to go far to realize just how captivatingly colorful and diverse our ocean truly is. Today, I’m here to introduce you to a group of fish that undoubtedly showcase some of the most fabulous creatures to swim in our seas today. Meet our ocean’s parrotfish!