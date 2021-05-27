Cancel
BKLYN BookMatch for a fan of "The 13-story treehouse", "Harry Potter", science and soccer.

By BklynDanielleS
bklynlibrary.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis list was created by a librarian with the Brooklyn Public Library for a reader. Would you like your own personalized list of reading suggestions? Visit Bklyn BookMatch, here: www.bklynlibrary.org/bookmatch.

www.bklynlibrary.org
Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

French street artist JR is the subject of a major exhibition opening at London's Saatchi Gallery. JR: Chronicles is the largest solo museum exhibition of the acclaimed artist's work and features his iconic installations from over the past 15 years. First opening in New York, the expanded exhibition is now celebrating JR's career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.