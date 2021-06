Melissa Minkow, retail industry lead at CI&T, discusses the shift to till-less stores within the retail industry. Till-less stores present a model that could flip high street retail on its head. Amazon Fresh has been an early pioneer of this model, where customers can just ‘walk out’ with their purchases and will automatically be billed when they leave the store. For consumers, till-less indulges mission-based shopping – you can get in and out swiftly and avoid the browsing and queuing if you stick to your shopping list. At the same time, you are getting out of the house. It’s experiential, bridging the gap between social activity and digital convenience.