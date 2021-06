Many of us are familiar with DNA. It is what identifies us as a human being down to our most basic core. In my book Your Future Reflection that just released in November, I go into depth about our Spiritual DNA versus our Family’s DNA. It became clear to me through scripture that our families, our past, our culture and our heritage as a whole all contain specific DNA patterns associated with our personal attributes and characteristics. All of this affects our mindset and how we determine what you and I do each and every day, including the area of our finances.