Baylor Football kick times announced for first three games

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor opens the 2021 season on the road Sept. 4 at Texas State in a game that kicks off at 6 pm CT. The meeting will be Baylor’s first trip to San Marcos, and be broadcast on ESPN+. BU leads the all-time series 7-0 with the last meeting a 34-27 win by the Bears in 2007.

