Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Stream Reveals New Sonic Titles Including Sonic Colors: Ultimate And Brand New Game

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday we brought you news that a Sonic stream would be coming to you today. Well, we’re back to bring you all the details of these big Sonic announcements. The biggest news from today’s stream may be the one we have the least details about. A brand new Sonic the Hedgehog title is in development. Developed by Sonic Team, we only got a short teaser to tide us over for now. Perhaps Sega will have more details in the weeks ahead. For now though, we do know that it is planned for a 2022 release. Sega plans to release the title on a wide variety of platforms. These include Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

www.heypoorplayer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Xbox Series X#Sonic The Hedgehog#Mobile Titles#Ps4#Sonic Stream Reveals#Sonic Team#Nintendo Switch#Sonic Origins#Sonic 3 Knuckles#Two Point Hospital#Playstation Now#Epic Games Store#Sonic Colors#Sonic Cd#Sonic Outfits#Brand#Upcoming Sega Games#Platforms#Upcoming Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Video: Sonic Colors Wii vs. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comparison

More than a decade after Sonic Colors first appeared on Wii, the game is seeing new life on Switch as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. GameXplain has now put together a video comparing the two versions. Here’s the full video:. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be out for Switch on September 7.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Is Sega planning to release a new Sonic Collection?

The "EU version" of an unannounced Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4 has popped up for sale online. French retailer Sogamely has listed the game for sale and states it's "coming soon", but features no art or solid release date, nor anything else substantial beyond the fact it's slated to come to PS4 (thanks, VGC).
Video GamesDigital Trends

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

There were a lot of announcements packed into Sega’s Sonic Central stream on Thursday, but none more exciting than the news of a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming in 2022. The game only got a cryptic logo, but Sega confirmed that it will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate pre-orders open

Update: Amazon has now started taking pre-orders here. Original: Pre-orders have started to open for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which was just announced earlier today. GameStop has it here. More retailers should be opening pre-orders soon. As additional listings go live, we’ll keep you informed. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is due out...
Video Gamespsu.com

New Sonic Game For PS5 And PS4 Coming In 2022

A next-generation Sonic game is on the way and it is coming in 2022 to PS5 and PS4. That is the news. We know nothing else about the project and only a short teaser trailer was shown, which doesn’t offer any hints as to what we can expect. You can...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

SEGA announces Sonic Colors Ultimate

SEGA has announced during the Sonic 30th Anniversary conference that they will be re-releasing Sonic Colors which made its debut on the Wii. The newly revised game will be titled Sonic Colors Ultimate and is due to be released on the Nintendo Switch this September with improved visuals. You can pre-order Sonic Colors Ultimate and it will be released on all platforms on 7th September. Check out the trailer below!
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster coming this September

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii and DS platformer, is coming this September. Sonic Colors combines 2D and 3D platforming as Sonic tries to save the Wisps, an alien race enslaved by Doctor Eggman. In the game's main hub, Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, there are five small planets chained together, which Sonic travels between. The gameplay looks great in the Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer, with gorgeous flashes of neon lights and colors, and beautifully detailed environments. Sonic's abilities look fantastic, and the colorful Wisps are vibrant and adorable.
Video GamesPolygon

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog’s new digital showcase, Sonic Central

Sega will reveal “a plethora” of new projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary during a livestream titled Sonic Central. Expect new game announcements and updates on previously announced projects, like the Sonic animated series coming to Netflix and Paramount Pictures’ new feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sonic Central Revealing New Stuff For 30th Anniversary This Week

Sega today announced it’d be holding a livestream event, called Sonic Central, to announce all of the new projects it’s working on to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary. One can presume that it’ll include games, since it’s been a few years since we’ve had a new Sonic game. Sonic Central happens this Thursday, the same day we get a livestream about Horizon Forbidden West, so we’re really spoiled.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Central live stream

SEGA’s official Sonic Central live stream will be kicking off not too long from now. The broadcast begins at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM in the UK / 6 PM in Europe. As previously mentioned, it will cover “a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events” for Sonic’s 30th anniversary.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Sega is bundling five classic Sonic the Hedgehog games into a new compilation called Sonic Origins

Something to look forward to: Sega as part of its 30th anniversary celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog announced a new compilation that bundles several of the franchise’s early adventures into a single package. Sonic Origins, due out sometime next year, will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. If you missed the opportunity to play these classics in the 90s or want to relive them on modern systems, this is your shot.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate set to receive DX Pack in Japan

Last week, Sonic fans were treated to quite a few announcements that, hopefully, gave them something to be excited about. Among those announcements was the reveal of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remastered version of 2010’s Sonic Colors—originally released on the Wii—coming in September. I know personally that a lot of...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Team teases its next Sonic game

Sonic Team gave us our first look at its next game during Sega’s Sonic Central event today. We didn’t see much, just a short teaser of Sonic running through a forest and creating a mysterious symbol. It is coming out in 2022. The character is celebrating his 30th anniversary this...