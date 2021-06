Ira Rosen has seen and told his fair share of stories in his nearly 25 years as a CBS “60 Minutes” producer. In total, Rosen has spent 53 years following stories as a writer and journalist, which has earned him two Peabody Awards, four Depont Awards, 24 Emmys and the Hillman Prize for his reporting. Rosen’s new book, “Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes,” (St. Martin’s Press), highlights the moving, amusing and insightful accounts of what it was like to work at the award winning news show. Rosen recently spoke about his book for the Cornell Club in a special Webinar program, and in a recent phone interview talked with the Ithaca Times about his life and new book.