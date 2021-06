NBA DFS Picks (GPP) June 16th. I feel as though this is a great NBA DFS value play. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been north of $7,000 for much of the season. Although he’s been below average these past few games, this is one player who is due for a good game. Bogdanovic is a 46.1% shooter who also shoots 42.1% from three-point range. He went 9-24 last game with a poor 4-13 from three. I look for him to bounce back with a big game today, and I’m loving the price with him as well.