Shopify seeks CTO to build out its technology platform

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian e-commerce platform giant Shopify is recruiting for a Chief Technology Officer. “We’re chasing a future where Shopify is the platform where commerce happens. And we’re well on our way: 8.6% of the retail e-commerce sales in the US in 2020 happened on our platform,” a job spec states. “We...

Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data signs distribution partnership with Proofpoint | #emailsecurity

TechData has announced that it is partnering with Proofpoint to “take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training services to a wider market”. It adds to TechData’s “growing security solutions portfolio”, the company says, while stating that it will be supporting both existing and new reseller partners...
Cision

XMReality appoints new CTO

As of July 1st, Alexander Sandström joins XMReality as its new Chief Technology Officer. Alexander most recently comes from Amazon and has further international experience from, among others, the multinational telecommunications company Ericsson. XMReality, a leading provider of remote support solutions powered by Augmented Reality, today announces that Alexander Sandström...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Annex Cloud Announces the Launch of Loyalty Experience Platform™

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today the launch of the Loyalty Experience Platform. Unlike other siloed loyalty solutions, the Loyalty Experience Platform is fully integrated and sits at the heart of an organization’s digital transformation, collecting and pushing robust first-party customer data across the tech stack to enable the delivery of individualized experiences that drive loyalty and growth.
Small BusinessMiddletown Press

LendingFront Announces its Technology Platform for Small Business Lending on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. LendingFront today announced it has launched its technology platform for small business lending on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers including community banks, credit unions, payment processors, alternative lenders, CDFIs and others to integrate with LendingFront’s technology to facilitate the distribution of much-needed capital to small businesses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
California Statenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Israeli cloud security Unicorn acquires a California startup to accelerate expansion in India | #cloudsecurity

OwnBackup, an Israeli startup developing cloud-to-cloud data security, announced its acquisition of California-based firm, Nimmetry. According to the Israeli company, the acquisition will help advance efforts towards a multi-cloud strategy. One acquisition after another. OwnBackup is an Israeli-US startup that provides cloud to cloud data protection services. The company supports...
Businessmartechseries.com

Bisees Information Systems Partners with Google Cloud to Provide a Revolutionary Business Data Insights Platform

Bisees, an information software technology company with its own performance management system, Exepno, today announced an exciting, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Within this partnership, Bisees’ Exepno Performance Management System can integrate components of Google Cloud, enabling revolutionary business insights and business intelligence, transforming data into actionable knowledge and improving overall business performance.
Softwareaustinnews.net

Rosgeo Will Introduce Application Digital Platforms Using Blockchain Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Russian State Geological Holding Rosgeologiya and Universa Blockchain signed a cooperation agreement for development of platform-based solutions on the basis of blockchain technology, as well as in the purposes of tokenization and application of modern blockchain technologies by junior companies specializing in geological exploration. 'Our company consistently pursues the policy of digital transformation by introducing advanced technological solutions enabling to improve operational efficiency of production processes, - said Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of the Board of RosGeo. We are going to apply the blockchain technology to automate the collection, processing and storage of the production information, to improve the quality of the analyzed 'field' data and significantly reduce the time required to document the scopes of the work done. In addition, our plans include the development of a technological platform for tokenization of junior assets, opening a new market for investment into geological exploration with emphasis to implementation of application solutions based on smart contracts.' In the framework of our cooperation with Universa Blockchain we will test the tokenization of the production processes, digitization of the mineral resource base, transport and logistics, and smart geological exploration contracts in the Holding subsidiaries. 'It is a great honor for us to become a technology partner of RosGeo'. Our platform enables to process large scopes of information ensuring high speed performance and business continuity, which is essential for implementation of blockchain technology at production facilities of this scale, said Alexander Borodich, the founder and managing partner of Universa Blockchain. - Our expert knowledge and experience in automation of quite complex business processes on the basis of smart contracts, including those in foreign markets, allow to quickly develop a fullfeatured, integrated technology platform for tokenization of geological assets, and to digitize the mining process, making it transparent and understandable to an investor into a junior company.'
Economyfinextra.com

Platform Modernisation – Challenges, Technologies and Tips for Success – Part 1

I’ve worked with many different firms – banks and vendors on their platform modernisation journeys and have discovered that there are a number of common themes across the financial services industry in terms of the challenges they face, the technologies they use to modernise their IT systems and what the recipe for success looks like.
Businessfinextra.com

PayNearby appoints CTO

PayNearby, India’s leading branchless banking and digital payments network, today announced that Vivek Viswanathan has joined its executive team as the Chief Technology Officer. Vivek brings to the team deep technical experience - with a background in architecting, designing and building enterprise-grade products - as well as a new energy...
TechnologyDRONELIFE

Kittyhawk Changes Its Name but Not Its Mission: Introducing Aloft Technologies Inc.

Airspace awareness and UTM platform provider Kittyhawk changes its name to Aloft Technologies, Inc. Kittyhawk began in 2014 to enable the burgeoning drone market: it seemed appropriate to the founders to pay homage to the origin of manned aviation as they embarked on a project tackling the next frontier of flight. Now, the company has grown and evolved: “the market leader in drone airspace systems & UTM technologies has been renamed to Aloft Technologies, Inc,” says a company press release. “Aloft represents the core company mission of powering and enabling safe and compliant drone flights through a powerful combination of enterprise UTM applications, security and compliance solutions and AI.”
BusinessTechCrunch

Iterative raises $20M for its MLOps platform

The core idea behind Iterative is to provide data scientists and data engineers with a platform that closely resembles a modern GitOps-driven development stack. After spending time in academia, Iterative co-founder and CEO Dmitry Petrov joined Microsoft as a data scientist on the Bing team in 2013. He noted that the industry has changed quite a bit since then. While early on, the questions were about how to build machine learning models, today the problem is how to build predictable processes around machine learning, especially in large organizations with sizable teams. “How can we make the team productive, not the person? This is a new challenge for the entire industry,” he said.
SoftwareZDNet

SAP reveals new data marketplace, planning capabilities in Business Technology Platform

At the global keynote for its SAPPHIRE NOW virtual conference today, SAP is announcing a number of enhancements to its Business Technology Platform (BTP), several which are specifically data/analytics focused. These include a new Data Marketplace as part of Data Warehouse Cloud (DWC); a new cloud-based operational workforce planning platform; and a new enterprise planning foundation that underpins the offering.
Nashville, TNendeavorbusinessmedia.com

Launch of Smart Buildings Technology

Endeavor Business Media Announces Launch of Smart Buildings Technology. NASHVILLE, TN//June 1, 2021 – Endeavor Business Media is excited to announce the launch of Smart Buildings Technology, a new brand dedicated to serving the ecosystem that brings integrated intelligence to new construction and existing commercial buildings. Comprising a digital magazine [launching June 21, 2021], website, newsletters, and online conference, [Smart Connect, November 17, 2021], Smart Buildings Technology covers the latest developments in communications systems, energy efficiency, IT/OT integration, intelligent building systems, occupant health and safety, and more.
Computershow2shout.com

What is Virtualization technology and its advantages?

Virtualization refers to the virtualization of a computer into multiple logical computers through virtualization technology. It is a broad term that aims to simplify IT infrastructure. The objects of virtualization can include the virtualization of servers, the Internet, desktops, and archive spaces. In simple words- when we run multiple operating systems on single hardware by virtualizing CPU, storage and RAM is called virtualization. There are many software that provides either Type 1 to Type 2 virtualization for example VirtualBox is a type 2 and KVM is type 1 hypervisors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Studio45 Sets Its Own Shopify Development Solutions In Motion

AHMEDABAD, India, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best SEO Company in India - Studio45 is a leading firm that provides SEO solutions across India and beyond. It has been serving IT needs to its clients since 2007, starting with small entrepreneurship. In these years, they have gained experience and secured a reputed status in the market by being an award-winning digital marketing company- India.
Businessdiginomica.com

Zuora fleshes out platform play with 'tuck-in technology' deal with Live Objects

Subscription management firm Zuora has purchased the intellectual property assets from Live Objects, a business process platform that uses AI to help companies understand, visualize and optimize complex business processes spanning across systems. It’s a move pitched by CEO Tien Tzuo as a “tuck-in technology” addition to the firm’s wider...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Shopify (SHOP) Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company, today announced the results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place today. All director nominees were re-elected to the Board of Directors and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors. Shareholders approved the second amendment and restatement of each of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the Company's Long Term Option Plan and approved all unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, as amended, and all unallocated awards under the Long Term Option Plan, as amended, all as further described in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 (the "Circular"). Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular.
Softwarelinux.com

Build and Deploy Hyperledger Fabric on Azure Cloud Platform- Part 1

Here is an outline of topics covered in this article series:. Fabric Marketplace Template versus Manual Configurations. In the first part, we cover item 1, 2, 3 of the outline. In the second part, we will cover items 4, 5 and 6 and in the last part we will cover the remaining items (7, 8 and 9).
EconomyTechCrunch

Lightrun raises $23M for its debugging and observability platform

What makes Lightrun stand out in a sea of monitoring startups is its focus on developers (more so than IT teams) and its ability to help developers debug their production code right from their IDEs. With a few keystrokes, they can also instrument the code for monitoring, but the key here is that Lightrun offers what the company calls an “ops-free” process that puts the developers in control. This “shift-left” approach moves the application monitoring process away from ops-centric tools like Splunk and New Relic and instead puts them right into the workspaces with which developers are already familiar.