Paid Studies: A Complete Guide

Organizations today want to make data-driven decisions. The data could lie in multiple source systems, such as line of business applications, log files, connected devices, social media, and many more. As organizations adopt software as a service (SaaS) applications, data becomes increasingly fragmented and trapped in different “data islands.” To make decision-making easier, organizations are building data lakes, which is a centralized repository that allows you to store all your structured and unstructured data at any scale. You can store your data as is, without having to first structure the data, and run different types of analytics—from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, ad hoc analytics, and machine learning (ML) to guide better decisions.