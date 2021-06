The only personally identifiable information NESS will collect about you online is information that you voluntarily provide to us. NESS will only use your personally identifiable information to respond to your requests and to provide you with information about NESS’s services, unless we obtain your permission to use your personal information for other purposes. If you contact us regarding employment opportunities, we will collect the information you elect to send us in connection with your request or inquiry and will use the information to match you with available opportunities.