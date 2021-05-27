UK: If you want to opt out of your medical records being shared….

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - It seems like the story of the Trojan horse but in our homes and with latest generation gadgets. And it is that Amazon, which for years has been filling homes with smart speakers, cameras and also smart bells, has decided to turn on the nuclear button so that everyone begins to work within a hugenetwork that will be able to offer internet to everyone who come over there. Thanks to a technology that it has been installing in its devices since 2018. Read like this, it seems the beginning of the plot of a catastrophe movie … and it will be, unless users who may be part (involuntarily?) Decide to unsubscribe before for that whole system to be put into operation. At least we have the consolation of knowing that the first stop of this Amazon strategy will be the US, with the idea of ​​creating a structure that allows “to locate dogs and objects easily”. A huge network of meshes What Amazon has been plotting since 2018 is the expansion of a technology that, after the name of Sidewalk, turns each of those Echo devices or the security cameras and Ring doorbells into an access point of a huge mesh network with low latency (900 Hz). These devices, although we do not buy them for this reason, are capable of maintaining the communication of some of our devices even though we are not inside our home, in such a way that we could maintain coverage thanks to that huge network of meshes created by all the devices of Amazon. Which would mean consuming bandwidth and connection for anyone who has one of these gadgets at home. Sidewalk therefore works as a huge network capable of managing all the necessary connections of users to keep them online beyond the walls of their houses, which includes location functions. And that is what Amazon is going to activate on June 8, in such a way that only users who are aware of what it means, will be able to deactivate all their devices so that they are not part of this immense network that is coming. Of course, if you choose to leave it as it is and participate in this huge wireless network, you should know that the system automatically limits the access and consumption of data within the network, so we will hardly notice the presence of the visitor: 80 Kbps of maximum speed and a maximum monthly consumption of 500MB. Which does not give much, the truth. In any case, the debate that this initiative opens is not so much the altruistic fact of sharing our connection with others, but the risks that we can run in case any of these users want to attack our computers and the home network. We will be attentive because in case Sidewalk arrives in Spain, we will always have the resource to deactivate it. >