Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UK: If you want to opt out of your medical records being shared….

By Dissent
pogowasright.org
 13 days ago

Seen on Twitter, this post by Phil Booth of MedConfidential:. The Government has instructed your GP to hand over your lifelong medical history – your GP doesn’t have a choice, but YOU DO… until 23rd June. If you don’t want your family’s #GPdata used & sold to Hancock’s cronies, send/give...

www.pogowasright.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Nhs#Opt Out#Uk#Medical Records#Uk#Medical Experts#Nhs#Privacy Experts#Link#Medconfidential#Pic#23rd June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Healthillinoisnewstoday.com

The NHS will share UK patient records with third parties.

The National Health Service (NHS) Database Reportedly, next month we will be able to reduce the number of third parties and patients for research and planning purposes. Is Financial Times Details plans to pool medical records of approximately 55 million UK NHS patients enrolled in GP clinics in a database containing sensitive information on mental and sexual health, criminal history, and abuse. I shared it.
Health Servicesiotgadgets.com

Our NHS GP Medical Records Are Going to be Sold - Here's how to Opt out

The NHS has announced that your GP medical records could be/ will be shared with the government and Interested "Third bodies" ie sold off to private health companies for them to take advantage of you and make huge profits at your expense. This is about 'any living patient registered at a GP practice in England when the collection started'. NHS Digital - the social care system's information and technology partner had said that they will be able to take the following GPs' records, 'Data about diagnoses, symptoms, observations, test results, medications, allergies, immunisations, referrals, recalls and appointments, including information about physical, mental and sexual health.” This will also include data about “staff who have treated patients”, and data “on sex, ethnicity and sexual orientation”, as well as other sensitive data.'
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Fauci: I Want to See Medical Records of Wuhan Lab Workers

Anthony Fauci has questions about what was going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology right before the coronavirus pandemic began. Speaking to the Financial Times, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert said he wants to know more about three researchers at the lab who reportedly fell sick with COVID-like symptoms weeks before the first confirmed case of the disease in Wuhan in December 2019. “I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019,” Fauci said. “Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?” The doctor added that he also has questions about reports that six miners became ill in 2012 after entering a bat cave in China’s Yunnan province. Three of them died and Wuhan scientists later visited the cave to take samples. “It is entirely conceivable that the origins of Sars-Cov-2 was in that cave and either started spreading naturally or went through the lab,” he said.
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

UK workers want to ban out-of-hours emails

Employees are calling for a ban on out-of-hours emails from bosses, citing that the coronavirus pandemic has already made work more stressful. Claire Mullaly, an IT consultant from Northern Ireland, told BBC News employees are facing a lot of pressure to check emails, jump on video calls and to be on hand at all hours of the day.
ElectronicsPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

What Is Amazon Sidewalk and How Can You Opt Out?

Amazon has rolled out a new feature called Sidewalk, and droves of people are looking for a way to opt-out. In a nutshell, Amazon Sidewalk allows your Amazon device to piggyback on another person's network if your device's connection becomes faint, essentially pooling network resources in your area. "Customers with...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Amazon devices to share WiFi automatically unless users opt out

Owners of Amazon.com Inc. devices in the U.S. will automatically share their WiFi as of June 8 as part of a program called Amazon Sidewalk. Pitched by Amazon as a shared network that helps devices such as Amazon Echo devices, Ring Security Cams, outdoor lights, motion sensors and Tile trackers “work better at home and beyond the front door,” Sidewalk is claimed to unlock unique benefits for devices.
Marketsnewpaper24.com

NHS extends deadline to opt-out earlier than your medical information are shared – NEWPAPER24

NHS extends deadline to opt-out earlier than your medical information are shared. NHS Digital will prolong the deadline for sufferers throughout England to opt-out of a brand new centralised database, which is able to retailer the medical information of some 55 million folks and be accessible to teachers and choose business companions. There was lower than a fortnight left earlier than sufferers throughout England can be routinely entered into the brand new database, which incorporates sexual well being, date of delivery, and extra private particulars out of your GP.
InternetPosted by
Power 95.9

Amazon Will Share Your WiFi With Neighbors – Here’s How to Opt Out

Have you heard of Amazon's new Sidewalk feature? If you have an Amazon or Alexa device like an Echo or Ring for security then you might want to listen up. Amazon has created a network called Sidewalk where they will make 'bridges' between you and your neighbors' internet. This way, if your power or your wifi goes out you'll be able to connect to your router through a neighbors internet. Really? What could go wrong?
U.S. Politicsbaltimoregaylife.com

American d. Fauci wants pathology medical records…

As the White House’s medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci called on China on Thursday to release the medical records of some people believed to have contracted a similar illness before the coronavirus pandemic. This may help indicate whether the virus came from a laboratory. The long-running theory of possible laboratory...
Video Gamesdreamwidth.org

Impressions, Permissions, Opt Outs

❃ VISUAL: Maya is a very fit young woman. She's spent her entire life dancing, and has the musculature to show from it. She holds herself with confidence, and possesses a very commanding presence. ❃ DEMEANOR: Usually, she presents herself as very polite and respectful. She can be on the...
Electronicsillinoisnewstoday.com

Amazon Echo shares Wi-Fi network with neighbors unless you opt out

Amazon uses Wi-Fi to build Wi-Fi networks. It is called Amazon Sidewalk, And the company advertises this as a way to improve device behavior by extending the range of low-bandwidth devices and staying online. This is achieved by pooling nearby Wi-Fi to help connect devices that are out of range.
Technologyxda-developers

Google Play Services will soon delete your advertising ID when you opt out of ad personalization

Google Play Services generates an advertising ID for all users who opt-in for ad personalization. This ID not only helps Google push relevant ads to users, but it also comes in handy for analytics and fraud prevention. When you turn off ad personalization on your account, Google stops using your advertising ID to push personalized ads, but it still maintains it for other purposes. However, that’s set to change soon.
Internetvoonze.com

Do you want to share your wifi with strangers? Amazon will begin to do so from this month

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - It seems like the story of the Trojan horse but in our homes and with latest generation gadgets. And it is that Amazon, which for years has been filling homes with smart speakers, cameras and also smart bells, has decided to turn on the nuclear button so that everyone begins to work within a hugenetwork that will be able to offer internet to everyone who come over there. Thanks to a technology that it has been installing in its devices since 2018. Read like this, it seems the beginning of the plot of a catastrophe movie … and it will be, unless users who may be part (involuntarily?) Decide to unsubscribe before for that whole system to be put into operation. At least we have the consolation of knowing that the first stop of this Amazon strategy will be the US, with the idea of ​​creating a structure that allows “to locate dogs and objects easily”. A huge network of meshes What Amazon has been plotting since 2018 is the expansion of a technology that, after the name of Sidewalk, turns each of those Echo devices or the security cameras and Ring doorbells into an access point of a huge mesh network with low latency (900 Hz). These devices, although we do not buy them for this reason, are capable of maintaining the communication of some of our devices even though we are not inside our home, in such a way that we could maintain coverage thanks to that huge network of meshes created by all the devices of Amazon. Which would mean consuming bandwidth and connection for anyone who has one of these gadgets at home. Sidewalk therefore works as a huge network capable of managing all the necessary connections of users to keep them online beyond the walls of their houses, which includes location functions. And that is what Amazon is going to activate on June 8, in such a way that only users who are aware of what it means, will be able to deactivate all their devices so that they are not part of this immense network that is coming. Of course, if you choose to leave it as it is and participate in this huge wireless network, you should know that the system automatically limits the access and consumption of data within the network, so we will hardly notice the presence of the visitor: 80 Kbps of maximum speed and a maximum monthly consumption of 500MB. Which does not give much, the truth. In any case, the debate that this initiative opens is not so much the altruistic fact of sharing our connection with others, but the risks that we can run in case any of these users want to attack our computers and the home network. We will be attentive because in case Sidewalk arrives in Spain, we will always have the resource to deactivate it. >
HealthThe Independent

How to opt out of NHS Digital data sharing

A new NHS system to collect patient information from GPs’ surgeries has been delayed in order to give the public more time to become acquainted with it.The GP Data for Planning and Research system was due to begin the business of transferring the pseudonymised medical records of 55 million British patients to a central database controlled by the NHS on 1 July but that start date has now been pushed back to 1 September.Announcing the delay in the House of Commons on Tuesday, health minister Jo Churchill told MPs the new system “saves lives” and stressed that the government is...