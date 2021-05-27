New Handbags Highlight Alexa Pulitzer Designs & Benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation
Ellie Schwing, the founder of BENE Handbags, has partnered with Alexa Pulitzer and Ben Jaffe to release a line of limited-edition handbags. These Italian-made bags are special because of how they are centered around New Orleans culture and highlight local artists while aiming to raise funds for the city. "As a native New Orleanian, I find it extra rewarding to partner with local artists and organizations to generate a lasting positive impact through the purchase of my products," Schwing stated.whereyat.com