Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Handbags Highlight Alexa Pulitzer Designs & Benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation

By Marigny Lanaux
whereyat.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllie Schwing, the founder of BENE Handbags, has partnered with Alexa Pulitzer and Ben Jaffe to release a line of limited-edition handbags. These Italian-made bags are special because of how they are centered around New Orleans culture and highlight local artists while aiming to raise funds for the city. "As a native New Orleanian, I find it extra rewarding to partner with local artists and organizations to generate a lasting positive impact through the purchase of my products," Schwing stated.

whereyat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Jaffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Creative Artists#Musical Artists#Musical Director#Creative Director#Italian#New Orleanians#Musical Collective#Benehandbags Com#Alexapulitzer Com#Artist Alexa Pulitzer#Limited Edition Handbags#Luxury Handbags#Designs#Feature#Style#Fabric#Stationery#Female Artists#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Garden District Book Shop Hosts International Launch of “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies To Create Stronger Connections”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies to Create Stronger Connections,” by author Matthew L. Moseley and Routledge/Taylor & Francis publishing is a book of dispatches from the front lines of communication strategy launching on June 4. To celebrate its release, The Garden District Book Shop will host a special live, in-person event with the author on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the atrium of The Rink (2727 Prytania Street.)
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Recipe: No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait

NEW ORLEANS — No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait. Puree strawberries and push through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds if desired. In a large bowl combine cream cheese and strawberry puree. Slowly add powdered sugar and mix until light and fluffy. Fold whipped cream into strawberry mixture until completely...
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dooky Chase’s Will Use $40K from AMEX to Combat Street Flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Dooky Chase’s Restaurant has received a $40,000 grant from American Express as part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant program. Owners of the storied Orleans Avenue restaurant, which opened its doors in 1941, will use the money to install permeable paving and make other improvements. Quoting...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA Officials Announce Combining of CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into New “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a joint news conference today, Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans officials announced they are teaming up for a brand new, exciting combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup into the “Allstate Sugar Bowl Corporate Classic.” The newly combined 3.1-mile race will premier as an in-person event on Saturday, November 13 in City Park.
New Orleans, LAuptownmessenger.com

Library expands services as coronavirus restrictions ease

Beginning today (May 17), the New Orleans Public Library will expand services, including allowing patrons to come into library buildings without making appointments. Nix Library at 1401 S. Carrollton Avenue remains closed for renovations to bring the building into compliance with the American with Disability Act. It’s expected to reopen this summer.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.
Covington, LANOLA.com

Don’t miss the boat

Anytime I cross the Causeway and it’s sunny out, seeing the lake immediately makes me want to go on the boat. Growing up in Covington, we had a canal in our backyard and a boat launch in our neighborhood leading out to the Tchefuncte River, so I’ve been going on the boat ever since I can remember.