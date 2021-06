Last month, questions swirled as controversial community safety app Citizen expanded into the physical realm, testing out a branded car in Los Angeles in conjunction with a local private security company it contracted with. Citizen—an app that uses GPS to alert users to crimes that have happened nearby—confirmed it had engaged in a “small” trial. Still, the move has raised concerns about privatized security services patrolling the streets and becoming ersatz, on-demand law enforcement, especially in the wake of an incident in which inaccurate information promoted by the app led to a fevered manhunt for an innocent person.