Social Strategies You Can Implement This Weekend to Earn More Referrals

Social media has become the biggest marketing tool available to businesses. Stylists have found social media to be their “digital resume” in lieu of business cards and, in some ways, even replacing websites. What happens when you meet someone who wants to know your information? Oftentimes, you ask, “Are you on IG?” Clients are going to social media as a means to find out information and communicate with you. Stylists can employ social media as a digital look book for their work by creating a storyboard that highlights their skills for those already following them. But more importantly—for stylists seeking to build their books—social media is how you can attract the clientele you want! Are you a blonding specialist? Post tons of blonde shots on your page. A men’s cutting expert? Upload those men’s looks, stat. Clients are flocking to social media—especially Instagram—to find out as much as they can about their potential stylist, and it’s up to you to provide all the information they need to make that connection and decision to come to your chair.