esperanza spalding to open her songwriting lab to the public + new music out in June
Esperanza spalding’s new musical journey continues in June as she creates and shares music with her Songwrights Apothecary Lab. A curated online portal of new work that represents spalding’s collaborative practice over the past several years, the Songwrights Apothecary Lab explores how songwriters may incorporate knowledge in consultation with practitioners of music therapy, neuroscience and more to create music that can have a specific effect on the listener.gratefulweb.com