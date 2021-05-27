Top Five Places to Grab & Sip a Rosé on National Rosé Day

June 12 is National Rosé Day! Ever since its founding in 2014, this special day has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June. Every year on this day, wine enthusiasts across the country honor and commemorate the rose-colored wine they love so dearly by sharing it with friends in whichever way they enjoy it best, whether it be sweet, dry, sparkling, or still. Here are our top five places in New Orleans to enjoy or pick up a delicious rosé this June 12.