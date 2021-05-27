Defense, led by Kevin Durant, is not a problem so far

Before the playoffs, Steve Nash called Kevin Durant the Nets best defender. After the first two games, you won’t get much —if any— argument. “I feel like I’ve always been a good defender. Early on in my career I was asked to score for my teams; and we had defenders that were asked to guard the best wing player,” said Durant after Game 2. “But I felt like I was always helping, learning what help defense is like. It’s a journey as a scorer to try to learn defenses in the NBA, especially as an 18-, 19-year-old.