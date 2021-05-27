Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Defense, led by Kevin Durant, is not a problem so far

By NetsDaily
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the playoffs, Steve Nash called Kevin Durant the Nets best defender. After the first two games, you won’t get much —if any— argument. “I feel like I’ve always been a good defender. Early on in my career I was asked to score for my teams; and we had defenders that were asked to guard the best wing player,” said Durant after Game 2. “But I felt like I was always helping, learning what help defense is like. It’s a journey as a scorer to try to learn defenses in the NBA, especially as an 18-, 19-year-old.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defenders#The Nets#Defenses#Argument#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off...
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets look to secure East's No. 2 seed with win over Cavaliers

For the first time in over three months, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving shared the floor together with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in a 105-91 win against the Chicago Bulls. It was a slow start, but ultimately a positive outcome, that kept Brooklyn in second place in...
NBANews-Herald

Cavaliers' season ends in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that and...
NBAYardbarker

Nets Notes: Kyrie, Durant, Harden, Harris, Dinwiddie, Popovich

The last time the Brooklyn Nets’ “Big Three” took the floor together, you’ll have to go back to February 13th, when the Nets took down the Golden State Warriors on the road. On Saturday afternoon, that changed, as the Nets ended up taking down the Chicago Bulls 105-91. James Harden...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Kevin Durant on playoffs: ‘It’s a new season for us and I think that’s the mentality we all want to have’

The most anticipated season in Nets history came to a close on Sunday. Brooklyn finished their successful regular-season campaign with the best winning percentage (.662) in franchise history, 24 games over .500 — another record — with countless individual and collective standards shattered. Now, they’ll move on to the postseason as the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
NBAPosted by
WGN TV

Williams scores Career High but Bulls lose to Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that...
NBANew York Post

Nets’ Kyrie Irving shoots way into exclusive NBA club: ‘Remarkable’

Kyrie Irving opted not to speak to the media Sunday, but his play spoke volumes. The Nets star joined some historic company by becoming only the ninth man in the exclusive 50/40/90 club. With Kevin Durant and Steve Nash both among the first eight members, they gushed over their Nets...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Superb in season finale

Durant totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant and Kyrie Irving put an exclamation point on their regular season campaign with a decisive win. The Nets are 6-2 with Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup, so while eight games isn't a significant sample size, it's reasonable to assume we will see the big three right away after getting several days of rest. The combination will cause Durant's scoring to drop slightly, but he'll more than make up for it with nightly triple-double potential.
NBANBA

Nets 123, Cavaliers 109: Brooklyn Clinches No. 2 Seed

The Brooklyn Nets closed out a historic season with a 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With the win, the Nets have finished the season with a record of 48-24 for a franchise record winning percentage of .667. They finished 24 games over .500, the largest margin in franchise history. Their 48 wins are the third-most in franchise history, accomplished in this shortened 72-game season.
NBANECN

How Nets Star Kevin Durant Has Fared Vs. Celtics Over NBA Career

Durant's history vs. Celtics proves why he's their toughest matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For a few brief weeks in the summer of 2016, it looked like the Boston Celtics had a shot at landing Kevin Durant. Now, they have the unenviable task of trying to stop him.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Nets clinch second seed in East with easy win over Cavs

Kevin Durant totaled 23 points, a season-high-tying 13 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a wire-to-wire 123-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night in New York. The Nets (48-24) ended the season on a five-game...
NBASacramento Bee

Kevin Durant’s failed Thunder championship runs prepared him to win big

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant feels like he’s played in an NBA Finals-like series every season since 2010. In many respects, that’s true. Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder knocked on the championship door three years in a four-year span. He made it to the Western Conference finals then lost to the...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant congratulates KJ Martin on rookie season with Rockets

In the Instagram comments section, longtime NBA superstar Kevin Durant showed some love to Houston Rockets rookie KJ Martin. Just 20 years old and only a year removed from high school, Martin entered the 2020-21 season not expecting to receive much NBA playing time. But the Rockets went into a youth movement after the forced trade of James Harden (ironically, to join Durant in Brooklyn), and the 6-foot-6 forward took advantage of the unexpected opportunity.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Kevin Durant completes crazy Nets sequence for ultimate Play of the Year

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made sure the effort of Blake Griffin would not be wasted in what could be said as the top entry for the 2020-21 play of the year. In the closing seconds of the half, Mike James was able to disrupt an errant pass from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin surprisingly caught the ball and quickly threw an acrobatic behind-the-back, no-look pass for the fast break that Kyrie Irving caught. The All-Star guard then passed it to the streaking James, who set up a nicely timed alley-oop for Kevin Durant to finish the awesome play.