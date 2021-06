Value-added AV reseller introduces Nureva audio systems to Malaysian market. Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces the appointment of Hitecindo Kharisma (M) Sdn. Bhd. (HIKA), as its direct reseller in Malaysia. HIKA is a value-added AV reseller that has built its deeply rooted reputation on establishing long-term relationships with its customers. The company has begun to introduce Nureva’s audio conferencing product line to the Malaysian market, where there is an increasing need for reliable audio to support the country’s growing hybrid working and learning environments. Globally, Nureva audio systems are being rapidly adopted by customers such as TechnipFMC, BASF, Procter & Gamble, King’s College, Leiden University Medical Center and Toulouse Business School.