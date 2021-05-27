Art Gallery Scene Heats Up as Summer Nears

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.