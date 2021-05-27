Cancel
Edgartown, MA

Art Gallery Scene Heats Up as Summer Nears

By Louisa Hufstader
vineyardgazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsland art galleries are readying for another busy season, after many saw robust sales in 2020 as locked-down households grew tired of the same old walls and a wave of pandemic home-buyers feathered new nests. At Edgartown’s Christina Gallery, owner Christina Cook said she sold all of landscape painter Marjorie...

vineyardgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Cancels Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks

For the second year in a row, Edgartown selectmen voted unanimously to cancel the town’s trademark Fourth of July parade and fireworks, citing public safety concerns with the large-scale summer events that draw tens of thousands of people to the crowded downtown. “I think it’s the responsible way to go,”...
Oak Bluffs, MAWCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Pink and Green Weekend returns

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Crescendo Performing Arts

Today, Sunday, was such a beautiful sunny day, at least until late afternoon. We uncovered the comfy chairs on the back deck and spent the morning in the sunshine. Good coffee in the warm sun with the husband made for a pleasant morning. The only thing that could possibly have dragged me away was breakfast with my best girl, Amelia. We ventured to Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven for acai bowls, which we ate overlooking the lagoon. We rounded out the morning with a shopping trip and then hanging out together while putting groceries away and planning meals for the week. She’s such a delight. Add in the phone call I got from my boy from Arizona and it all made this mama very grateful.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: May 14

For a few days it rained then the beautiful sun arrived. The heat is starting, and the breeze has been heavy at times. I like to remind people when they say it was warmer where they were before they came to the Island, that when it is July and August and the temperature is in the 90s off-Island that is only 80 here with a nice breeze.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

A Vineyard tale

Having read T. Elizabeth Bell’s “Goats in the Time of Love,” I was thrilled to dive into her newest jewel, “Counting Chickens: A Martha’s Vineyard Novel.”. Like her first book, animals are featured in Bell’s novel, and have to do with one of the main character’s means of making a living. The Crested Cream Legbar chickens belonging to the endearing protagonist Remy Litchfield are integral to the high-end provisions (and services) she provides in her exclusive concierge business called Nest, which she is struggling to get off the ground.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah: Spring and summer events

The time has now come in Aquinnah when you can safely say “Happy spring.” Although it is not as green in town as it is down-Island, the trees are budding (so too is the poison ivy — watch out!), the daffodils are fading but will soon be replaced by irises, and the lilacs are blooming. I wouldn’t put your winter clothes away just yet, but you are probably not going to need snow pants again until at least October. It’s nice to see people out in their gardens, clearing beds and making things pretty.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Town history and traditions

It has been another golden week of warm days. We could use some rain, as the ground is quite dry, but it’s hard not to enjoy a string of lovely days. Everything is turning green, the soft greens of new leaves, wrapping trees and bushes in a froth of chartreuse against the blue sky. Lilacs, dogwoods, rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, and viburnums are bursting into bloom. It all seems to happen so quickly every year.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Flower Power

I am writing on Tuesday afternoon and it’s another annoying windy day. It is sucking the moisture out of the soil once again. I’m already tired of watering and it’s only May. Plus, I have yet to organize my hose situation. Many of the properties on which I work have not yet been visited by the plumber to further complicate my life.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Gazette Celebrates 175 Years, In Shifting Landscape for Journalism

Just over 100 years ago, on May 27, 1920, the Vineyard Gazette published volume 75, edition number 14. The entirely unremarkable issue looked and felt much as the more than 3,500 previous print editions that had appeared for 75 years. Advertising for things such as New Bedford silks, government bonds and mail-order vegetables dominated the front page, flanked by a slender boilerplate treatise on wolf hunting, and a story chronicling the exploits of an expedition to the “never hitherto penetrated” Arctic isle of Baffin Land.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Outdoor Mask Orders Lifted in Two Down-Island Towns

After a year of mandatory mask requirements in the Island downtowns, boards of health in both Edgartown and Tisbury have voted to suspend the orders, marking a significant milestone in the Island’s fight against Covid-19. A similar decision is expected to come in Oak Bluffs next week. The decision to...
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Launches Town Meeting Season

Oak Bluffs kicked off the annual town meeting season on the Vineyard. Voters made their way through 46 articles on the warrant with moderator Jesse Law 3rd will presiding.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

New inn proposed for Edgartown

A developer is looking for permission to open an inn in Edgartown in a proposal that will return the property to its roots. The proposal to turn the property at 222 Upper Main St. from rented rooms to an inn went before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday. The former Arbor Inn was being rented as rooms for local workers and seniors who lost their housing during the interim first two years of new ownership, according to attorney Geoghan Coogan, who is representing the owners.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
Falmouth, MAvineyardgazette.com

Water Taxi Proposed for Down-Island Towns

The Falmouth company that operates seasonal passenger ferries to Edgartown is proposing a water taxi service for the three down-Island towns this summer. The Tisbury select board on Tuesday unanimously approved a harbor use permit for Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which shares ownership with Falmouth Marine & Yachting Center and Vineyard Haven Marina.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown officials remove mask signs

A team of Edgartown officials took to the downtown streets Friday morning to remove signage requiring masks and face coverings. During the mass sign removal, downtown Edgartown seemed to return to a sense of normalcy as people were getting their morning coffee and doing some early shopping — many without their masks.