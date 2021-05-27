Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

GaN power adapter reference design delivers high power density

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransphorm, Inc. and Silanna Semiconductor have introduced a GaN power adapter reference design that combines Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen IV platform with Silanna’s proprietary active clamp flyback (ACF) PWM controller. The open frame, 65-W USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charger delivers a peak efficiency of 94.5% with an uncased power density of 30 W/in3.

www.electronicproducts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Reference Design#Adapter#Startup#Level Design#Digital Design#Industry Standard#Key Applications#Gan#Transphorm Inc#Silanna Semiconductor#Acf#Pwm#Usb C Power Delivery#Uncased Power#Gen Iv#Uhv#Usb Pd#65 W Output Power#E Mode Gan Transistors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

GENESYS+™ New Generation Full-Rack 1U AC/DC Programmable Power Supply Series Delivers 5kW Output Power with Advanced Features/Functions

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda high power density 1U Full-Rack 5kW AC/DC Programmable Power Supply Series. This air-cooled product, which is the first to be offered in a new generation platform, brings a higher level of performance to the TDK-Lambda AC/DC Programmable Power Supply product portfolio at a competitive price.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

STORM 2 Adjustable Power Bank with See-Through Design

Meet the STORM 2 Power Bank: a versatile device that can charge your favorite gadgets on the go. It comes with a 25600mAh battery and adjustable DC output of 3.3 to 25.2V. It has a see-through design and a 1.14″ LCD display that shows you vital information about the power bank.
ElectronicsGizmodo

Brilliant Battery Adapter Lets You Power Small Devices Over USB

If sacrificing the portability of a small device is outweighed by the inconvenience of having to feed it a constant supply of replaceable batteries, a clever adapter has popped up on Kickstarter that converts a battery-powered device to USB power, and it’s as easy to use as popping in a fresh pair of AAs.
AstronomyNewswise

Swiss-cheese Design Could Help Scientists Harness the Power of the Sun

Newswise — The big holes in Swiss cheese help make it a tasty treat. Now, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) are adding tiny, Swiss-cheese-type holes to components to improve the process of bringing to Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Drayson brings 3X more power to biometric smart cards with Freevolt reference designs

Drayson Technologies has developed reference designs to provide ‘Plug-n-Play’ radio frequency energy harvesting for next-generation biometric smart cards, which the company says can deliver three times more power than technologies currently on the market. The proprietary Freevolt RF system is recommended to power biometric cards for biometric access control, cryptocurrency,...
Technologyarxiv.org

Closed-Loop Wireless Power Transfer with Adaptive Waveform and Beamforming: Design, Prototype, and Experiment

In this paper, we design, prototype, and experiment a closed-loop radiative wireless power transfer (WPT) system with adaptive waveform and beamforming using limited feedback. Spatial and frequency domains are exploited by jointly utilizing multi-sine waveform and multi-antenna beamforming at the transmitter in WPT system to adapt to the multipath fading channel and boost the output dc power. A closed-loop architecture based on a codebook design and a low complexity over-the-air limited feedback using an IEEE 802.15.4 RF interface is proposed. The codebook consists of multiple codewords where each codeword represents particular waveform and beamforming. The transmitter sweeps through the codebook and then the receiver feeds back the index of the optimal codeword, so that the waveform and beamforming can be adapted to the multipath fading channel to maximize the output dc power without requiring explicit channel estimation and the knowledge of accurate Channel State Information. The proposed closed-loop WPT with adaptive waveform and beamforming using limited feedback is prototyped using a Software Defined Radio equipment and measured in a real indoor environment. The measurement results show that the proposed closed-loop WPT with adaptive waveform and beamforming can increase the output dc power by up to 14.7 dB compared with the conventional single-tone and single-antenna WPT system.
NFLsemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Siemens Digital Industries Software acquired Nextflow Software, a provider of advanced particle-based computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions. Nextflow Software will become part of the Simcenter software portfolio, providing rapid meshless CFD capabilities to accelerate the analysis of complex transient applications in the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries such as gear box lubrication, tank sloshing or electric motor spray cooling. “Our customers need to leverage sophisticated simulations earlier and more often in their design process, and this is creating a strong demand for rapid and automated CFD of dynamic gas-liquid flows,” said Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, Senior Vice President, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Meshless technology has emerged as a leading solution to greatly reduce the setup and solving times for this class of problems, accelerating time to results and prove the behavior of products at a reduced time and cost.” Nextflow Software was founded in 2015 and based in Nantes, France. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Aerospace & Defensemaritime-executive.com

Combining Flow Battery Power with Wing-in-Ground High Speed Transport

Long haul commercial aircraft provide a basis by which to develop a concept wing-in-ground effect craft powered by flow battery technology and assigned to short-haul travel between coastal airports. Offering in excess of 10,000 deep discharge cycles, the flow battery can be recharged by pumping out exhausted liquid electrolyte and pumping in recharged electrolyte to optimize vehicle availability for service.
Electronicshifinews.com

Audio Research Reference 80S Tube Power Amplifier

Since last year's management buyout, Audio Research has been very busy reimagining its ranges of the future – the Reference 80S (REF80S) is just the first step on the road. If life is a journey, rather than a destination, then some brands, Audio Research included, have rather more air miles under their corporate belts than others. From a boutique audiophile business to a period swept up in the fast lane of venture capital, Audio Research has now returned to its roots. It's a gloriously niche brand that understands 'what it does' and is now, once again, driven and engineered by a team that is passionate about serving the diehards of the audiophile community.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Anker Nano II 30W charger is powered by GaN II for fast charging with a tiny footprint

Charge your devices faster than ever with the Anker Nano II 30W charger. This powerful charger features GaN II, and it has a 20% increase in operating frequency. In fact, it charges a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, an iPhone 12 up to 3 times faster than the original charger, and it also powers the latest Samsung phones. Moreover, GaN II technology’s upgraded circuit board structure keeps this 30W charger compact. This means that this workspace gadget is 59% smaller than typical 30W USB-C chargers. So you can take it everywhere you go. Since it conforms to the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standards, you can use the Nano II without a worry. Finally, with universal compatibility, you can use it to charge all of your personal devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, iPad 2018 and later, Samsung Note10 and later, and more.
CarsBMW BLOG

MANHART MH3 600 delivers power to the M5 CS level

BMW M5 CS is currently the most powerful series model from Munich. But today, German tuning shop MANHART promises an equivalent power output in their new project. The MANHART MH3 600 is based on the new G80 M3 delivering 635 horsepower and 780 Nm of torque. In standard form, the G80 M3 Competition uses an S58 TwinTurbo six-cylinder engine with 510 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. The extra boost comes from the MHtronik powerbox.
Softwarearxiv.org

A self-adapting super-resolution structures framework for automatic design of GAN

With the development of deep learning, the single super-resolution image reconstruction network models are becoming more and more complex. Small changes in hyperparameters of the models have a greater impact on model performance. In the existing works, experts have gradually explored a set of optimal model parameters based on empirical values or performing brute-force search. In this paper, we introduce a new super-resolution image reconstruction generative adversarial network framework, and a Bayesian optimization method used to optimizing the hyperparameters of the generator and discriminator. The generator is made by self-calibrated convolution, and discriminator is made by convolution lays. We have defined the hyperparameters such as the number of network layers and the number of neurons. Our method adopts Bayesian optimization as a optimization policy of GAN in our model. Not only can find the optimal hyperparameter solution automatically, but also can construct a super-resolution image reconstruction network, reducing the manual workload. Experiments show that Bayesian optimization can search the optimal solution earlier than the other two optimization algorithms.
Electronicsaustinnews.net

GaN Systems Paves the Way for Power Electronics Innovation at APEC 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced it will showcase its most recent GaN-based solutions at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2021, taking place from June 14-17, 2021. The company will demonstrate new GaN Systems' solutions in mobile phone and laptop PC chargers, audio, electric vehicles and more, highlighting the technology's ability to meet the rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

GaN charging explained: why this next-gen charging tech is so powerful

Like most everyone else I have a pile of random phone chargers that sits mostly unused. I've recycled all the horrid low-power ones that used to be good enough to charge a phone and kept the best USB-C chargers, but still have more than I'll ever need. I even have a good many that support USB-C Power Delivery so I really don't care that phone makers pretend to care about the environment and don't include one in the box.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

OtterBox launches the Designed for Xbox Power Swap Controller Battery set

OtterBox has unveiled a new product aimed at the problem of controller drain while gaming on the Xbox Series X, S or One. It consists of the new Power Swap Controller Batteries, along with a charging cradle for the same. The OEM asserts that it is optimally designed to enable one-handed battery reloads without a break in play.
Cell Phonesjakearchibald.com

Serving sharp images to high density screens

A long time ago we had monitors of varying resolutions, but once we started to go beyond 1024x768, screens started to get bigger as resolution got bigger. Then full-colour web-capable mobile phones arrived, but the story was the same. They had small screens, but also small resolutions. Then in 2010...
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Skyward Integration with Pix4D Provides Ability to Turn Drone Data into 2D Maps and 3D Models

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced its integration with Pix4D, giving customers the ability to turn drone data into 2D maps and 3D models. Enterprises and drone pilots can now plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station, and process data using Pix4D — all from within the Skyward platform.