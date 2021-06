There are many beneficial thrift stores scattered all across Ellis County, but this new one in Waxahachie carries a variety of reasons for customers to shop. The Love Your Neighbor organization has been looking for a place to call its own for quite some time. The love-giving program was started January 2020, and it has been spreading joy in various ways by helping others and recognizing groups for their outstanding ways to better serve their community. This group was started by Pastor Bruce Zimmerman of Waxahachie Bible Church.