I visited Gaza yesterday, and the south of Israel today. The trauma in this region grows after each new round of hostilities. People remain wary of what's to come. What people shared with me is a profound sense of fatigue, hopelessness and inability to see a better future for the region's younger generations. The humanitarian aid that residents in Gaza need now cannot prevent a nearly inevitable return to nights filled with terror at some point in the near or distant future. That can only come with political solutions.