According to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Bangladesh Police, in April this year, at least three young men were identified to have abandoned their home for hijra or Heriga (migration for the cause of Islam) and joined Islamist militancy in Afghanistan. The source said, amongst the three, Abdur Razzak from Cumilla and Shibbir Ahmed from Sylhet, have already made their way to the rugged, mountainous terrain of Afghanistan.