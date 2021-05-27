Mitsubishi donates a Triton to Insaf for charity work

Source: https://communityactionwirral.org.uk/apply-for-a-healthy-heart-grant/. 1. Title: COMMUNITY PROJECTS – GRANTS2. Awarding Authority: Heart Research UK, GB. Web: 3. Contract type: Service contract4. Description: Heart Research’s 2021 grants round is now open! Thanks to funds raised in Subway® stores, they offer Healthy Heart Grants of up to £10,000 to fund community projects across the specified location that focus on heart health and promote healthier, happier and longer lives.This year, they have adapted the criteria for their Healthy Heart Grants in response to the pandemic. They are now offering funding for projects that can be safely delivered during the pandemic, including:Funding for projects that can be delivered remotely or with social distancing measures in place that last up to 12 months. Although projects that last for several months may be preferable, we would consider shorter projects, such as one-off events that may last as little as one day or one week (e.g. a socially distanced or online workshop or community event; or a week-long training course).Grants for purchases of equipment only, such as exercise equipment, technology, blood pressure monitors, weighing scales etc). This will only be considered if the equipment can be safely used under current social distancing measures and the equipment should be used to promote heart health.Funding is available to charities and community organisations for new, original and innovative projects that actively promote a healthy heart and help to prevent, or reduce the risk of heart disease in your community. The application period closes at 5pm, Tuesday 29th June 2021 – so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.5. CPV Code(s): 98000000, 85300000, 85320000, 981300006. NUTS code(s): UKE, UKE4, UKE427. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: UK8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Not provided.9. Estimated value of requirement: Grants of up to £10,00010. The application period closes at 29.6.2021 (17:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: For further information regarding the above contract notice please visit:12. Other information: For more information, please visit the website above.TKR-202164-EX-1625939# funding opportunity.