Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Mitsubishi donates a Triton to Insaf for charity work

By Danny Tan
paultan.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has contributed a Triton to Insaf Malaysia, a non-profit organisation carrying out humanitarian efforts. The 4×4 pick-up truck will be used in several of the NGO’s programmes, especially to help transport food and provisions to victims of poverty and natural disasters. Insaf runs a food bank,...

paultan.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triton#Food Insecurity#Economy#Charity Work#Mitsubishi Corporation#Underprivileged Children#Natural Food#Insaf Malaysia#Mmm#Ngos#Csr Activities#Orphanages#Humanitarian Efforts#Welfare Homes#Hunger#Wheels#Poverty#Meals#Shelter Homes#Breadwinners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

Charity work greater than government gifts

We all hear about our federal government on steroids handing out money and benefits, training people to be like dogs, beholding to their provider. Luckily, every person in every corner of our country doesn’t believe government is the answer to everything. In Aransas County we have examples every day of...
CharitiesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

How to ensure your charity donations truly help your local community

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charitable sector has provided vital support and services to Canadians through nearly 86,000 registered charities that, in 2018, received about $10 billion in donations. In 2020, however, Charity Intelligence Canada reported that a substantial proportion of charitable donations are wasted on large charities that aren’t transparent about the impact of each dollar donated. Given the unprecedented socio-economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians must think critically about where they donate to ensure every dollar counts. We encourage Canadians to consider place-based giving, or donating “at home,” through local community foundations that...
CharitiesCoinTelegraph

RavenX (RX) charity token donates over $1M to Binance Charity

New York, May 26, 2021 – RavenX is the first-ever completely transparent charity token that donates 2% of every transaction directly to the Binance Charity wallet and has reached $1 million in donations within the first month of launch. Currently trading on PancakeSwap and WhiteBIT, RavenX utilizes smart contract technology on the Binance Smart Chain to provide an innovative investment opportunity tied to philanthropy.
Charitieslifesavvy.com

These Charities Will Pick Up Your Donations (Including Furniture)

Spring might have put you in cleaning mode, but it’s never a bad time to declutter your home. If you donate items, it not only makes the process much easier, but you can make a difference, to boot! Below are some organizations that will pick up everything from clothes and toys to furniture.
CharitiesThrive Global

How to Add Charity Work to a Hectic Schedule | Ekaterina Fields

Who out there doesn’t wish that they could help more? Many people want to spend more time volunteering but feel like their busy work and life schedules limit them. Given the variety of volunteering opportunities out there, it’s safe to say that the perfect task is out there waiting. In addition, there are specific tips that can be followed to help create time to volunteer.
Charitiestechstartups.com

Constellation’s Stargazer Wallet integrates Givebox for Fiat Onramp; gives donation to charity

Constellation Network announced a partnership with Givebox to help facilitate fiat to crypto payment processing as well as give money to charity. The partnership, which is in collaboration with the Stardust Collective, will enable Givebox to serve as an onramp for card payment processing in the Stargazer Wallet, with a percentage of those processing fees going directly to nonprofits working with Givebox.
CharitiesBusiness Insider

The World's Largest Charity Cryptocurrency ELONGATE Announces National Kidney Foundation Donation and Upcoming Projects

BERN, Switzerland, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- ELONGATE, the world's first charity crypto token has donated USD$150,000 to the National Kidney Foundation as part of their weekly charity donations. The National Kidney Foundation is driven by their passion and mission to be a lifeline for all people affected by kidney disease. NKF are pioneers in scientific research and innovation that helps focus on the whole patient through the lens of kidney health. The Foundation enhances lives affected by kidney disease through action, education and accelerating change. Elongate has now donated over USD$2,900,000 to various charities in just two months.
Charitiescoinquora.com

Charity: Water to Hold Bitcoin Donations Until January 2025

Water announced it had launched a charitable Bitcoin trust that will hold donations. The donation will help provide clean water to about 11,000 people. Charity: Water announced it had launched a charitable Bitcoin trust that will hold donations until January 2025. Charity: Water is a nonprofit that works to bring drinking water to the developing world.
Charitiesstudentvoiceonline.com

How To Donate To Unicef Charity Online Every Child Alive

When you donate to help veterans, you want your donation to go to a charity that truly helps veterans and their families, Doing a little research and asking questions will help you get there. There are many charitable organizations that do an excellent job supporting our nation’s veterans with education,...
Charitiesabc17news.com

Wig charities see spike in donations from Canadians’ pandemic hair

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Canadian charities that create wigs for children in need are seeing a spike in donations as some people have now gone more than a year without a trim. Wigs for Kids Canada, a non-profit organization based out of St. Catharines, Ont. that designs wigs made...
Charitiesqatar-tribune.com

Lulu donates QR250,000 to QC via ‘Shop & Donate’ campaign

Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has presented a cheque of QR250,000 to Qatar Charity (QC) as a contribution to Qatar Charity’s projects through the ‘Shop & Donate’ drive launched annually by Lulu Qatar during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Qatar Charity and Lulu Hypermarket have expressed happiness to continue their partnership in...
Sportsgamingintelligence.com

Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

Members of Britain's Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) have pledged to donate profits from the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot to Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, three Armed Forces charities and Care Radio. Betting providers bet365, BetVictor, Betway, Entain, Fitzdares, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, Rank Group, the Tote and William...
Medical & Biotech740thefan.com

AstraZeneca says working with governments to boost COVAX donations

GENEVA (Reuters) – AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Wednesday said the firm was working with the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism and governments to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the scheme, including through donations of doses. “Restrictions in international trading create ripple effects in the supply chain. It is also clear that...
Charitiesukconstructionmedia.co.uk

COMMUNITY PROJECTS – GRANTS

Source: https://communityactionwirral.org.uk/apply-for-a-healthy-heart-grant/. 1. Title: COMMUNITY PROJECTS – GRANTS2. Awarding Authority: Heart Research UK, GB. Web: 3. Contract type: Service contract4. Description: Heart Research’s 2021 grants round is now open! Thanks to funds raised in Subway® stores, they offer Healthy Heart Grants of up to £10,000 to fund community projects across the specified location that focus on heart health and promote healthier, happier and longer lives.This year, they have adapted the criteria for their Healthy Heart Grants in response to the pandemic. They are now offering funding for projects that can be safely delivered during the pandemic, including:Funding for projects that can be delivered remotely or with social distancing measures in place that last up to 12 months. Although projects that last for several months may be preferable, we would consider shorter projects, such as one-off events that may last as little as one day or one week (e.g. a socially distanced or online workshop or community event; or a week-long training course).Grants for purchases of equipment only, such as exercise equipment, technology, blood pressure monitors, weighing scales etc). This will only be considered if the equipment can be safely used under current social distancing measures and the equipment should be used to promote heart health.Funding is available to charities and community organisations for new, original and innovative projects that actively promote a healthy heart and help to prevent, or reduce the risk of heart disease in your community. The application period closes at 5pm, Tuesday 29th June 2021 – so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.5. CPV Code(s): 98000000, 85300000, 85320000, 981300006. NUTS code(s): UKE, UKE4, UKE427. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: UK8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Not provided.9. Estimated value of requirement: Grants of up to £10,00010. The application period closes at 29.6.2021 (17:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: For further information regarding the above contract notice please visit:12. Other information: For more information, please visit the website above.TKR-202164-EX-1625939# funding opportunity.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

One million senior citizens have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine - Rina

SEREMBAN (June 6): One million senior citizens nationwide have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. She said of the total, 229,462 individuals have completed two doses of vaccination while the rest...