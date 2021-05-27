Rapid KL’s revised train, bus schedules for MCO 3.0

Rapid KL has released a revised schedule for its trains and buses in accordance to the tightened version of the movement control order (MCO 3.0) that we’re now in. In line with the directive for more employees to work from home (including 80% of the public sector), the government has called for a 50% reduction in public transport passenger capacity. All rail services (LRT, MRT and Monorail) will be operating from 6am to 11pm daily, when the stations will be closed.