It is no news, and confirmed by recent surveys, that people working in Information Technology (IT) sector need to operate within a more complex environment than it used to be years ago. The ongoing digital transformation combined with the need to leverage IT as a competitive differentiator, rather than a necessary evil, is driving the shift to a more complex landscape. Data volumes keep growing, budgets are not. The workforce is highly mobile and distributed, applications live within hybrid-clouds, the edge of networks is now hosting data and cybersecurity is clearly a top priority. IT complexity translates into costly operational expenses and the only valid barrier remains to implement a solid Day2 operational model. Storage networks make no exception and the attention to select products and solutions with the right mix of auto-governance and ease of operation is on the rise.