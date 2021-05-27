Cisco SD-WAN Operation and Deployment (SDWFND) v1.0
The Cisco SD-WAN Operation and Deployment (SDWFND) v1.0 course provides an overview of the Cisco® Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution and SD-WAN components. You will learn how to create, manage, and operate a secure extensible network using Cisco SD-WAN products. The course covers how to configure, operate, and monitor overlay routing in a secure extensible network. In addition, you will learn about policies and Quality of Service (QoS) in the SD-WAN overlay network.learningnetworkstore.cisco.com