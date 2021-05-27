Cisco SD-WAN Operation and Deployment (SDWFND) v1.0

Today’s enterprises know the advantages of leveraging multi- and hybrid cloud environments. In fact, more than 90% now have multi-cloud and hybrid (public/private) cloud environments included as a critical component of their network and business strategy. This model enables organizations to allow critical data and essential applications to reside anywhere, on-premises, on campuses, at branch offices, in the data center, or the cloud. And wherever these applications reside need to be transparent to the user.