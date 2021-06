As we honor Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we can celebrate an increase in diversity in Massachusetts’ 192nd House of Representatives and new firsts for Asian Americans. As the largest ethnic demographic in the Legislature, Asian Americans have hit an all time high with eight members elected to the House. Members can trace their ancestry back to China, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam and, of the eight, four are women and four are immigrants. We hold leadership positions in both the Democratic and Republican parties and hold a committee chair and three vice chairs. It is hard to imagine that 11 years ago, no Asian American had ever held a seat in the House.