The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 165.5 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.43 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 588,539, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. With the vaccination program now slowing, more state governors are offering incentives to persuade people to get vaccinated. The latest is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is offering dozens of $40,000 cash prizes to vaccinated residents, as well as a single grand prize of $400,000. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $5 million “vax and scratch” lottery that will give vaccinated New Yorkers a $20 lottery ticket to enter a lottery with a $5 million prize.