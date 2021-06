Beginning May 13, 2021, City of Rio Rancho Governing Body meetings will be open to the public. A virtual option will still be available for those who do not wish to attend or participate in-person. The meetings taking place in-person at City Hall will have a maximum occupancy of 20 in the Governing Body Chambers and 15 in the Overflow Room. Verbal public comment on agenda items will be taken in-person and remotely. Public comment on non-agenda items may be submitted in writing to the City Clerk’s office at clerk@rrnm.gov or faxed to 505-994-2557 by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.