Violent Crimes

Suspected Serial Killer Was Discovered By Police Commander Husband Of Dismemberment Victim

By The Associated Press
Oxygen
 11 days ago
A suspected serial killer in Mexico was only caught after years of alleged crimes because of the identity of the final dismembered victim: the wife of a police commander. Without proper funding, training or professionalism, prosecutors in Mexico have routinely failed to stop killers until the bodies pile up so high they are almost unavoidable. In 2018, a serial killer in Mexico City was caught only after he was found pushing a dismembered body down the street in a baby carriage.

