Suspected Serial Killer Was Discovered By Police Commander Husband Of Dismemberment Victim

A tree trimmer in northern California has been accused by prosecutors of being a throat-slashing serial killer, allegedly taking three lives in the last year and attempting to murder another two. Ryan Scott Blinson from Oroville north of Sacramento has been charged with three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in Butte County Superior Court. The alleged killings took place in May and June 2020. The 37-year-old was already in jail for one of the attempted murders when he was charged with the four other counts. Mr Blinston was arrested in June for attempted murder after he...