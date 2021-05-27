Medhealth Offices – Melbourne

Some Covid-19 restrictions will return in Melbourne in response to the recent outbreak in the city's northern suburbs. From 6pm on Tuesday, May 25, private gatherings at home are restricted to five people per day, while public gatherings are limited to 30 people. Masks will be mandatory indoors for anyone aged 12 or older in Greater Melbourne – this includes in workplaces. Schools and workplaces can remain open, and existing density limits remain unchanged. The new restrictions do not impact existing rules around sporting crowds, major events, bars or restaurants. Like last time, you have to wear a mask inside a venue, but you can take your mask off to eat and drink.