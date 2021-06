Picture this: you're riding along on the freeway, just minding your own business. You're consciously trying to behave yourself as you're riding well within the speed limit, when all of a sudden, your greatest fears materialize in your rear view mirror. As you hear the wails of the police siren, you slow down, as the motorbike-riding cop gestures for you to pull over. Were you speeding? Is your exhaust too loud? All these thoughts race through your mind as your heart rate shoots beyond the roof.