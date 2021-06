Father’s Day can feel like a hard one to get right. Do you plan a full schedule of activities? Do you let Dad relax? Do you take him out for dinner? Or do you cook him a nice meal? And what about a gift? Does he really need another grilling set? How about a salami bouquet? The options are at once completely overwhelming and totally limiting. Lucky for you, we've got some good news. As it turns out, all dads really wants is a great breakfast.