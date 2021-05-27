Seyfarth Shaw LLP Offices – Seattle

Using a spreadsheet is free, however you’ll have to work a bit to create financial stories. Online accounting software program has a monthly value, however it can create reports for you. That said, even when you plan to maintain your personal books, it’s a good idea to seek the advice of a CPA earlier than you begin. It’s potential to make errors with even the best bookkeeping, and people errors could price you at tax time. Money spent getting a CPA to help you arrange your books is money you’ll save paying a CPA to type through and correct errors later.