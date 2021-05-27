Line-Up of August Titles to Receive Variant Covers Inspired by ‘The Suicide Squad’ from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC

Just Can't Get Enough Polka-Dot Man? DC Is Here for You. The best team of the worst super-villains is gearing up for their best summer yet. Task Force X is busting out of Belle Reve and into theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, but that’s not enough time in the sun for DC’s most dangerous. They’re also breaking into your local comic shop this August, with an exclusive series of variant covers inspired by the upcoming movie from James Gunn and Warner Bros. Pictures. There's not one, not two, but THREE covers featuring fan-favorite Polka-Dot Man, as well as other, lesser-known characters like Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, and King Shark.