Gainesville, GA

Joyce Louise Ferguson Lee

accesswdun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Joyce Louise Ferguson Lee, age 78 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Willow Wood Nursing Home following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with private interment for family only to follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Chaplain Betty Ewing will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

