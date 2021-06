An emergency food distribution and COVID-19 vaccination event will be held on Thursday, June 10 at Essex County West Side Park in Newark. Combining the two initiatives is intended to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus and hopefully encourage residents to get vaccinated. Residents coming to the event do not have to participate in both activities. This event was rescheduled from earlier in the month because of inclement weather. It will be held at 9 a.m. at Essex County West Side Park, South 13th St., Newark.