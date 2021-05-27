Cancel
MLB

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

By Todd Zola
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not quite a typical Friday schedule as the Rays and Phillies have the day off before embarking on a short two-game interleague set over the weekend. The other 28 clubs are in action with the Cubs hosting the Reds in the sole afternoon affair. Cincinnati will send rookie Vladimir Gutierrez to the hill for his major league debut. Gutierrez finished serving an 80-game suspension before reporting to Triple-A Louisville where he was 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA and .94 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings before his promotion.

